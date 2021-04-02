Steve Bruce could be offered new Newcastle United contract on one condition

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could be offered a new contract at the club, according to a report from the Telegraph.

Bruce has been under pressure from Newcastle fans for a large part of the season, with the Magpies being sucked into a relegation battle.





In a survey last week, 95% of 14,000 Newcastle fans voted that they would like to see Steve Bruce leave the club.

However, in a drastic turn of events, a report on Friday has suggested Bruce could be offered a new deal at the club.

According to the Telegraph report, Newcastle could offer the Englishman a new contract, providing he keeps them in the Premier League this season.

This would come as a huge slap in the face for the Newcastle fans calling for him to be sacked.

Despite protests from those fans, the Telegraph suggest that ‘Ashley will keep him in the dugout as long as the club are not relegated to the Championship’.

Amazingly, the Telegraph even claim Bruce could be offered an extension with a better wage, ‘but with a less generous compensation package’ if he is sacked.

That would no doubt prove to be a hugely unpopular decision on Tyneside.

SL View – Steve Bruce heading for collision with Newcastle fans

While Bruce has benefited from having no fans in St James’ Park for a while now, he may not have that luxury for much longer.

It was reported at the beginning of the month that fans could be allowed into stadiums for the final two rounds of Premier League fixtures.

That means that Newcastle fans could return for the home match against Sheffield United on May 15.

With that in mind, should Mike Ashley choose to back his unpopular boss, fans would no doubt voice their displeasure at the match.

With how important that game could be in Newcastle’s survival hopes, that scenario could make for a fascinating end to the campaign.

Read: Premier League Week 30 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21.