Sinclair must leave Celtic in January, Lennon snub is the final straw

Scott Sinclair’s future at Celtic was already precarious this season, but the 30-year-old’s latest snub surely spells the end for his time at Parkhead. Neil Lennon left Sinclair out of the matchday squad against Ross County, despite the winger appearing to be fit and available for selection.
Instead, Marian Shved made his long-awaited return and was joined on the bench by Jonny Hayes. If Lennon genuinely views Hayes as a better impact player than Sinclair, then the former Manchester City man must leave as a soon as possible.
Not only are James Forrest & Mohamed Elyounoussi keeping Sinclair out of the starting lineup, Shved, Hayes – and the recovering Daniel Arzani – will be standing in his way of a place on the bench too. The Englishman has made just two Premiership appearances this season, racking up 17 minutes of playing time.
Lennon handed Sinclair 11 minutes off the bench in Celtic’s 5-2 win over Motherwell (August 10) and six minutes in their 1-1 draw with Hibernian (September 28). He’s otherwise left him out of the squad (five times) or failed to bring him on as a substitute (twice) in the league.
It’s perhaps time for Sinclair to leave, and he can’t afford to wait until next summer either.
Stats from Transfermarkt.