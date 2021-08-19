Sheffield United are interested in signing Amad Diallo

Manchester United have been busy securing loan moves for some of their most talented youngsters this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United are interested in a temporary deal for winger Amad Diallo.

The Championship club are keen to add reinforcements following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the increased likelihood that Jesse Lingard will remain at the club, Diallo would be better off playing regularly in the Championship.

Elsewhere, The Times claims that Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi and James Garner could gain more experience on temporary deals elsewhere.

Football Insider reported last week that Garner had rejected a new contract at United.

The Red Devils hold the option of a one-year extension but are keen to tie the youngster down to a long-term deal.

Brandon Williams is another player heading out on loan, with The Athletic reporting earlier this week that he will join Norwich City.

After a frustrating season at United, Williams will benefit hugely from a loan move within the Premier League.

Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are ahead of him in the pecking order, and the 20-year-old needs regular minutes at this stage of his career.

Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa for his third loan spell, while Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong have joined Deportivo Alavés and Birmingham City.

Read also: Tottenham fans react to links with Habib Diallo.