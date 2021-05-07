Shane Duffy has played his last game for Celtic

Celtic defender Shane Duffy is expected not expected to play for the club again this season.

According to Football Insider, interim manager John Kennedy will not be using the defender in the remaining matches.





The 29-year-old has not started any of the club’s last ten matches and it is hardly surprising that the club will not consider him for the matches against St. Johnstone and Hibernian.

Duffy was signed on loan from Brighton to provide defensive cover and add some experience to the side.

However, the on-loan centre back has proven to be a disastrous addition so far and his error-prone performances have attracted a lot of criticism from the Celtic fans. The fans will certainly be delighted with the news that Duffy is unlikely to play for them again.

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old defender ends up next season. Brighton are unlikely to give him a first-team berth and the player has been linked with the likes of Derby County.

Given his struggles in the Scottish Premiership, a move to a Premier League club could be unlikely. The Championship might be the ideal place for him to work on his confidence and get his career back on track.

As for Celtic, they will have to improve their back four when the transfer market opens this summer. They cannot hope to dethrone Rangers with their current set of defenders who have looked extremely vulnerable all season.

Read: Celtic ace is a target for Premier League side this summer.