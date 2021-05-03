Newcastle monitoring Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer this summer.

According to the Sun, the Premier League club’s scouts were at Ibrox yesterday to run the rule over the 23-year-old. Ajer’s side were beaten 4-1 by Rangers.





Steve Bruce is keen on signing the Norwegian international, with the player valued at around £8 million.

Ajer is in the final year of his contract with the Scottish giants, and Celtic will be forced to cash in unless he decides to sign a contract extension.

He has previously been linked with a move to Leicester City, with Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers aware of the player’s ability from their time together at Celtic.

SL View: Ideal long term signing for Newcastle

The reported valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his talent, and Ajer has the potential to justify the £8m asking price.

Newcastle need defensive reinforcements, and signing a talented young centre half should be a priority for them.

Although Ajer has endured a difficult season with Celtic, he could develop into a key player for the Magpies over the coming years.

He is still quite young for a centre-back and could prove a massive bargain for the Premier League club if he fulfils his potential.

