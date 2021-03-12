Ryan Fraser opens up about his lack of playing time at Newcastle

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Ryan Fraser has opened up about the lack of game time this season.

The former Bournemouth star revealed but he is ready to give his all when called upon by Steve Bruce but the lack of game time is not ideal.





Speaking to the Chronicle, he said: “I haven’t played too much this season so it’s when I’m called upon it’s just about giving my all.

“Any way I can help the team, even when I’m not playing, I still want to win – [fight for safety] it’s not a nice position to be in but there’s no point moping about it, we just need to go and do our stuff and get ourselves out of it.

“Yeah of course, when I’m called up I want to do the best for the team, the fans and myself. I want to show the best of me but with injuries, not playing, and other things happening – it’s just one of those things. I’m not going to mope about it.

“When I’m called upon, I’m going to do my best and that is all you can do.

“I’m going to try and get a run in the team, which I haven’t had this season and just give my all really for the fans, the team and the club.”

The 27-year-old has started just eight games in his debut season with the Magpies.

Fraser has had injury problems and suspension to deal with and it will be interesting to see if the former Bournemouth star is given an extended run in the side over the coming weeks.

Newcastle are without the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron due to injury problems and Bruce needs someone to step up and fill in the creative void in his line-up.

Fraser has proven his quality in the Premier League before with the Cherries and he will be hoping to make his mark at Newcastle now.

The Magpies are in the relegation battle and they are in desperate need of a spark. It remains to be seen whether Fraser is the player to provide that and rejuvenate the Newcastle attack over the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old is yet to score a goal in the Premier League so far this season and he will be desperate to turn his Newcastle career around now.

