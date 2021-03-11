Newcastle closing in on the signing of Matthew Bondswell

Newcastle United are expected to sign England under-18 left-back Matthew Bondswell on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old started his career in the Nottingham Forest Academy, but he moved to the Bundesliga for two-and-a-half years with RB Leipzig.





The defender has now chosen to leave the German club, and it seems that the Magpies have an agreement in place to sign him.

According to the Telegraph, Leeds United and West Ham United are also interested in signing the teenager.

Bondswell is highly rated at youth level, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his development at Newcastle to fulfil his potential.

The Magpies cannot afford to spend top dollar for elite players every year, and they must look to invest in young players.

The signing of Bondswell would prove to be a masterstroke if he progresses at Newcastle in the coming years. It would also help the Premier League club save millions of pounds in the transfer market.

The defender is expected to join up with the Newcastle under-23s for now and eventually be part of the first-team squad.

The Magpies could use some depth in the left-back department, with the youngster likely to cover Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett.

