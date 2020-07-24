Report: West Ham United join the race for Brentford’s Said Benrahma

According to the Mirror, West Ham United manager David Moyes has joined the race for the signature of Brentford attacking midfielder Said Benrahma, and he is ready to sell some of his players in order to raise funds.

The Algerian is a wanted man in the Premier League after scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in 43 Championship games, and both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked.





Brentford will hope to seal promotion by winning the play-offs after narrowly missing out on the automatic spot to West Bromwich Albion, but failure to will see them lose Benrahma.

Moyes is said to be willing to put the attacking trio of Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Albian Ajeti up for sale just to bring in the 24-year-old.

The Hammers could do with a top-quality forward if they are to challenge for a top-ten finish next term, and Benrahma could prove to be a huge signing and hit the ground running at the London Stadium if landed.

Anderson cost West Ham £40 million two summers ago, but he has failed to live up to the hype and it appears that Moyes is ready to sacrifice the one-time club-record signing for Benrahma.

Yarmolenko has constantly struggled with his fitness while Ajeti isn’t even making the matchday squads anymore, and cashing in on them could do the Hammers some good this summer.