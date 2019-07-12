Report: West Ham United have reached agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Sebastien Haller for £36 million

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira, West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement to sign striker Sebastien Haller for £36 million, and the player’s agents will meet with the Hammers in London tonight to finalize the deal.
#WestHam have closed agreemeent with #EintrachtFrancoforte for Sébastien #Haller. They will pay him €40M. Tonight Haller’s agents will meet #Hammers in London to finalize the deal. For the player is ready a contract until 2024 (by €3M at year plus bonuses). #transfers #WHUFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 12, 2019
The London Stadium outfit have shifted their attention to the Frenchman after their move for Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez fell through.
Haller impressed for the Bundesliga outfit last term, netting 19 goals in 39 games across all competitions, and had already been identified by Manchester United as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku if the Belgian striker moves to Internazionale.
The 25-year-old was keen to wait to see if offers from clubs who have qualified for next season’s Champions League will come for him, but it seems West Ham are edging closer to sealing a move after Haller’s agents waited to see whether they can agree a fee with Frankfurt.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini needs a new striker capable of firing his side to Europe next season after Marko Arnautovic left for China, and the former France youth international could be the one to do the job.