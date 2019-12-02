Report: West Ham United have made contact to sign PAOK Salonika striker Chuba Akpom in January

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United have made contact with Greek side PAOK Salonika about signing English striker Chuba Akpom in January.
The Hammers attempted to land the former Arsenal man during the summer, but he was keen to wait to see if his side would qualify for the Champions League.
West Ham aren’t alone in the pursuit of Akpom, as French club Reims and Bundesliga side Cologne are also keen — but the forward prefers to return to England.
The 24-year-old led PAOK to the Super League and Greek Football Cup last term, scoring eight goals in 27 games as they went unbeaten in all domestic matches.
He has started only three league games this season, scoring twice, but he isn’t interested in a new deal, and a January exit appears to be very much on the cards.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are in need of quality additions in the striking department, and Akpom could help provide competition for Sebastian Haller.
He already knows the league well and has a lot to prove, while his versatility will also come handy.