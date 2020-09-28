Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 8:28pm, 28 September), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Rudiger will consider a loan move away from Chelsea this summer for regular first-team football.





The Germany international central defender has been considering his future at the Blues, with the players yet to make an appearances for Frank Lampard’s side this season, it has been claimed.

How Antonio Rudiger has fared at Chelsea

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 for an initial transfer fee of £29 million, as reported by The Guardian.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old centre-back played 27 times in the Premier League and six times in the Champions League for Chelsea in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, the Germany international played 33 Premier League matches and four times in the Champions League, while last season, he made 19 starts in the league and played just 180 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Chelsea for Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and it is unlikely that the Blues would let the defender leave for Spurs and strengthen them.