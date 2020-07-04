Report: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi linked with Henry Mauriss’ takeover bid for Newcastle United

According to The Sun, PSG president & beIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is secretly backing Henry Mauriss’ Newcastle United takeover bid.

The American lodged a £350 million bid with Magpies owner Mike Ashley last month and is readying a move if the Saudi takeover fails.





Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is funding a £300 million move to buy Newcastle, but they are struggling to pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test due to links with piracy.

The EPL legal team has continued to make checks for almost 15 weeks, with the Saudis answering fresh questions almost on a weekly basis.

Qatar’s beIN Sports has accused Saudi’s beoutQ (a pirate satellite TV) of costing them millions of pounds, and it is believed in the Middle East that Al-Khelaifi is pushing Mauriss to make the bid, with sources close to the PSG chairman claiming he spoke to the American about making an offer to derail the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Correspondence purportedly suggesting that Al-Khelaifi has a vested interest in Mauriss’ bid has been seen by SunSport, but the American denies knowing or ever speaking to him.

The sources, who chose to remain anonymous, claim Al-Khelaifi is baiting Mauriss: If the American disrupts the Saudi-bid & buys @NUFC, then Al-Khelaifi's @beINSPORTS_EN & @beINSPORTSUSA (AlJazeera Sport spinoffs) "may buy" Mauriss' Clear TV. This is where the plot gets thicker. pic.twitter.com/88xMTbKxXa — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) June 29, 2020

Respected Pakistani journalist Wajahat S. Khan says Al-Khelaifi’s beIN Sports may buy Mauriss’ Clear TV if the American disrupts the Saudi-bid and buys Newcastle, and what will happen with the takeover remains to be seen with the Premier League yet to approve PIF’s bid despite frequent reports claiming it is close on a weekly basis.