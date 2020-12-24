Report: Newcastle United keeping tabs on Everton midfielder Tom Davies

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Everton midfielder Tom Davies is admired on Tyneside, and Newcastle United could make a move in January as head coach Steve Bruce looks to bolster his midfield.

The department is the club’s weakest area, and the Magpies boss privately bemoaned his side’s failure to make quality additions during the summer transfer window in November.





Newcastle have identified a couple of potential targets in the domestic and foreign markets as they prepare for next month’s transfer business, but Bruce prefers players with Premier League experience.

It’s not the first time that the Toons have been linked with Davies, and a move could be sealed this time with the Everton academy graduate currently struggling for game time under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Bruce is said to be a big admirer of the 22-year-old and he asked Newcastle to make a move for him in August.

The club were keen to offer around £12 million for his services, but nothing happened in the end.

While Davies made 30 Premier League appearances for the Toffees last term, scoring once, the England youth international has played just seven times in the league this term and only played 32 minutes against Manchester United in last night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Davies will be keen to play more during the second half of 2020-21 and going forward, and Newcastle could be willing to give him a chance to be a part of their starting XI.

The Liverpool-born midfielder broke into Everton’s senior team in 2015 and has since made 130 appearances for them.

He was nominated for the Golden Boy Award during the 2018-19 season, and while he hasn’t lived up to expectations, he still has the potential to turn into a fine player.

Davies won’t have the chance to break into the England senior squad if he doesn’t play regularly, and he could be keen to seek that opportunity elsewhere.

He is admired at Newcastle, but if the feeling is mutual is unknown.