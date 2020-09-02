Report: Newcastle United keen on Manchester City left-back Angelino

According to Chronicle Live’s Lee Ryder, Newcastle United are currently searching for a left-back, and Manchester City’s Angelino is on their radar.

However, the Etihad Stadium outfit value him around £25 million, realistically putting him out of Newcastle’s reach.





The Spaniard spent the second-half of last season on loan at RB Leipzig, featuring in 18 games across all competitions, scoring once and assisting four others to help them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona are also interested in the services of the 23-year-old as his future appears to be away from Man. City, and it’s hard to see Newcastle beating them to his signature.

Leipzig also want to retain Angelino’s services, and Magpies’ boss Steve Bruce has to look elsewhere for the left-back he wants.

They have been linked with Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, but his £20 million valuation is also out of their reach as they have just around £35 million to spend this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jetro Willems – who spent last season on loan at St. James’ Park until injury ruled him out of action in January – PAOK’s Dimitris Giannoulis and Sassuolo’s Rogerio have also been linked with Newcastle, and it will be interesting to see who they sign as Paul Dummett is the only natural left-back in their ranks at the moment.