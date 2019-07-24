Report: Newcastle United keen on AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

According to RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Newcastle United have entered the race for AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe, and talks have already begun with the Ligue 1 outfit over signing the World Cup winner this summer.
#West Ham et #Newcastle ont démarré des discussions avec l’AS Monaco pour #Sidibe ! D’autres clubs anglais ont sollicité l’AS Monaco pour l’international français ! Monaco lui a donné un bon de sortie.
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 23, 2019
West Ham United and other English top-flight sides are also interested in securing the services of the France international who attracted the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in the past.
Monaco are willing to finally let Sidibe go for £14 million, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle can beat suitors to his signature.
The Magpies are looking to strengthen their squad for next season and have already splashed £40 million on a striker.
Manager Steve Bruce could do with
quality defensive recruitment before the window shuts, and the 26-year-old will be a fine addition given his huge quality.
Sidibe made name for himself as part of the Monaco squad that pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 prize three seasons ago, and with 13 assists to his name in the colours of the Principality club outfit, snapping such a player up will be huge for Newcastle.
Should the Saint James’ Park outfit manage to bring him to Tyneside this summer, the Frenchman will be looking to prove himself and quickly earn a move to a Champions League side, and owner Mike Ashley wouldn’t mind cashing in on him.