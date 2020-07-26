Report: Newcastle United interested in Leicester City winger Demarai Gray

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are interested in signing Demarai Gray from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle are closely following the situation of Gray at Premier League rivals Leicester.





The Magpies, though, are not the only club in the top flight of English football who are on the hunt for the 24-year-old winger.

According to a report in The Times earilier this month, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in securing the services of the Englishman.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gray made three starts and 18 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Leicester this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 23 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Foxes, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need for a fresh challenge

Gray has not really made a huge impact at Leicester, and the winger has failed to establish himself as a key figure in manager Brendan Rodgers’s starting lineup.

Perhaps the 24-year-old winger could do with a fresh start and venture on a new challenge.

A move away from Leicester and to a club where he would stand a better chance of playing regularly would be beneficial to the winger.