Report: Jarrod Bowen keen to join Newcastle

According to reports from The Chronicle, Hull City’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen is keen to join Newcastle United this summer.
The same publication reported earlier this week that the Magpies boss Steve Bruce is looking to sign the 22-year-old for the second time in his managerial career, having signed him for Hull City before.
Bruce is looking to add depth to his attacking midfield region and Bowen is one of his many options.
Newcastle are reportedly keen to sign Allan Saint-Maximin but Nice are asking for a fee in the region of £20million. The Magpies are yet to table an acceptable offer for him.
The report claims that Arsenal have made an enquiry about signing Bowen who is down to the last year of his contract with the Tigers.
The Gunners are yet to submit a formal bid for the player who is valued at £12m by the Championship club.
Bowen is keen to join Newcastle. He was in phenomenal form for Hull City last season, having found the back of the net 22 times in 46 Championship matches.
He would certainly be a cheaper alternative than Saint-Maximin and would be a massive signing for the club if they can lure him to St James’ Park.