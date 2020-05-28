According to the Daily Mirror, American businessman Henry Mauriss is still prepared to step in and buy Newcastle United if Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million bid is rejected by the English Premier League.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that Saudi are behind pirate satellite station beoutQ, and that could deal a massive blow on PIF’s chances of buying the Magpies, with the consortium at the risk of failing the Directors’ and Owners’ test.

Media tycoon Mauriss is said to be readying a rival bid and is willing to meet Mike Ashley’s original asking price of £350 million.

The American is yet to comment on his interest in buying Newcastle and isn’t planning to as long as the period of exclusivity surrounding the Saudi bid is still in operation.

Mauriss spoke with Ashley about his interest before PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley tabled the PIF bid, and he continues to watch the developments with interest.

While he is willing to better the Saudi offer, the businessman’s net worth is nowhere that of the PIF.

Nevertheless, he believes he can help Newcastle return to the top of English football and is studying the model installed at Liverpool by John W. Henry and The Fenway Group.

Mauriss is the CEO of Clear TV Media, a company that provides broadcasting services for airports, healthcare facilities, and other areas outside of the home, and it currently reaches more than 85 million viewers.