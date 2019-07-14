Report: Former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott set to undergo Newcastle United medical as he nears summer move

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United and complete a move to the club in the coming hours.
The U.S youth international has been handed a three-year contract after joining on a free transfer upon being released by the Blues at the end of last season.
Scott, a two-time UEFA Youth League winner with Chelsea was a target of former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, but his exit didn’t stop them from completing the move.
The American youngster can feature as a central, defensive or attacking midfielder, and the Toons reckon he has huge potential despite making only one senior team appearance for the Stamford Bridge outfit.
The 21-year-old spent last term on loan in Holland with second-division side Telstar, featuring in 14 Eerste Divisie games.
Scott played more games with their Under-23s, though, making 41 appearances, scoring twice and assisting eight goals.
With the departure of Mohamed Diame and the uncertainties over the Newcastle future of the likes of Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Jonjo Shelvey, Scott could prove to be a great addition to their midfield and is set to become the Toons’ first summer signing.