Report: Chelsea will retain ownership of the name of Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho until 2025

According to The Athletic, Chelsea retain the ownership of Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s name until 2025 having trademarked it 15 years ago.

The Portuguese was deemed so marketable upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Porto that the Blues took the initiative in order to boost the sales of merchandise.





The Spurs boss is the only manager in Chelsea’s history that has his name trademarked.

As a result, while Tottenham club shop sells souvenirs like key rings and mugs that have pictures of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dele Alli on them, a Tanguy Ndombele bobblehead and a Christian Eriksen fridge magnet, there is none that bears any semblance of Mourinho.

Chelsea’s trademark of the Spurs boss’ name is filed under five separate classes of goods, ranging from aftershave and lipstick to slippers and underwear, and they registered two further classes to also cover domestic utensils and cookware, as well as other items including games, teddy bears, playing cards and party hats following his return to Chelsea from Real Madrid in June 2013.

The Blues have not enforced the trademark over its use by other clubs, though, and do not intend to do so.

As a result, Manchester United didn’t get into any trouble for using Mourinho’s name and autograph during his spell at Old Trafford, but it is unclear whether Tottenham’s lack of Mourinho memorabilia and souvenirs is because of the trademark or just a lack of appetite to do so.