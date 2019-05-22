Report: Celtic want West Brom defender Dara O’Shea

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are considering making a move for West Brom’s highly rated young defender Dara O’Shea in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was heavily interested in bringing him to Celtic Park before he left to join Leicester City. It seems, Celtic still retain a strong interest in the player, and could make a move for him this summer.
The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but West Brom have an option to extend his deal. However, if the Baggies do not exercise that option, Celtic can sign him on a cut-price development fee.
The Irish youth international is a highly-rated young talent and made 33 appearances for League Two side Exeter on loan this season.
It remains to be seen whether West Brom offer him a new deal in the coming days. If they refuse to do so, the youngster could be looking for options elsewhere, and the possibility of joining Celtic could be too tempting for him to refuse.