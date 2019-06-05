Report: Celtic line up deal for Leeds target Brandon Barker

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Neil Lennon wants to bring Manchester City winger Brandon Barker to Celtic in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Bhoys are lining up a ‘cut-price deal’ to sign the 22-year-old.
Lennon previously signed Barker on loan at Hibernian in the 2017-18 season, and this time he is looking to sign him again, albeit permanently.
The young winger has 12 months left on his £16,000-per-week deal at the Etihad Stadium.
With Scott Sinclair’s Parkhead future in doubt as he enters the final year of his contract, Barker is seen as his potential replacement.
Celtic, however, are not the only club vying for his signature.
According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to sign him on loan for the upcoming season.
He spent the last season on loan at Preston North End and made 20 appearances for the Championship club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Leeds signed Jack Harrison from Man City last summer on loan, and the 22-year-old produced a mixed bag of performances.
Bielsa could use his strong relationship with Pep Guardiola to sign Barker this summer. However, a permanent move to Celtic could tempt the youngster more than joining another Championship club on loan.