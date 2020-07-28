Report: Burnley and Southampton want Oliver Skipp on loan

According to reports from London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to send young midfielder Oliver Skipp on loan next season.

Jose Mourinho has previously stated that the 19-year-old needs to play elsewhere on loan, as he is simply not ready to play week in week out in the starting line-up.





Southampton and Burnley have registered an interest in signing Skipp on loan this summer, while a host of Championship clubs are keen as well.

Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Reading are interested in signing him with the Cottagers currently sitting in pole position to sign the midfielder.

Mourinho would love to send him on loan to a Premier League club, therefore chances are high that he could end up in either of the two Premier League sides or maybe Fulham if they secure promotion this season.

The report claims that Skipp feels that he is more likely to play regularly in the second tier.

A move to Southampton on a temporary deal could work in Tottenham’s favour.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been excellent for Southampton on loan, and therefore Mourinho could allow Skipp to join the Saints to further his development.

Also, Spurs can use this as an opportunity to sweeten the deal to secure the signing of their prime summer target, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.