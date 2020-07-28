Tottenham close in on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with £15m offer

Tottenham are edging closer to the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

According to Sky Sports, the Londoners have submitted an offer of around £15m for the 33-cap Denmark international.





The two clubs are locked in talks to finalise the transfer.

Everton had a bid accepted for the player last week but the midfielder prefers to move to Tottenham instead.

The report from Sky adds that Southampton value the player at £25m and Tottenham are currently negotiating the sale of Kyle Walker-Peters to the Saints as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Hojbjerg would be a decent addition to Mourinho’s midfield if Spurs can pull it off. He will add calmness and composure to Spurs’ play.

Also, he has adapted to the Premier League well and he wouldn’t need time to settle in at Spurs. He could make an immediate impact next season.

Tottenham need more depth and quality in the midfield to compete for the top honours.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can secure the signing in the coming days now. With the new season starting midway through September, Hojbjerg will be hoping to get his future sorted soon so that he can finally concentrate on football again.