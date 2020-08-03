Report: Antonio Conte irritated with Inter Milan over Christian Eriksen’s January arrival from Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino tipped to replace him

According to several reports from Italy (via football.italia), Inter Milan could have a new manager next season with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino tipped to replace Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician isn’t happy with the club’s board despite finishing just a point behind Serie A winners Juventus.





Conte feels Inter haven’t backed him enough, and the arrival of Denmark international Christian Eriksen from Tottenham in January is one of the reasons for his irritation.

The midfielder moved to San Siro for £17 million during the winter transfer window after six-and-a-half seasons at North London, but Conte didn’t approve of the move as the 28-year-old doesn’t fit his tactical set-up.

Despite making 21 appearances across all competitions since joining Inter, Eriksen played a full game just once since the restart, with Conte preferring to play others out of position in his role.

The Italian and the club could agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent after the irreparable damage his furious outburst on Saturday evening caused.

Pochettino could be stepping in as the Argentine is looking to return to work ahead of the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Tottenham manager has been out of job since November, but a reunion with Eriksen at San Siro could now be on the cards.