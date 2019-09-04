Report: 14-year-old ex-West Ham United defender Temidire Emmanuel Okuwa has joined Tottenham Hotspur

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur have secured the services of former West Ham United defender Temidire Emmanuel Okuwa, beating Chelsea to his signature.
The highly-rated 14-year-old left West Ham at the end of last season having spent five years in their academy, and he went on trials at both Tottenham and Chelsea, training with the London duo before opting for the North Londoners.
Okuwa will now link up with Spurs’ U14 team and hope their clear and proven path through the youth ranks into the first-team can boost his chances of turning out for them professionally.
Tottenham snapped up teenagers Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham and Jack Clarke from Leeds United, and while their latest youth acquisition has gone completely under the radar, he could prove to be a world-beater given his huge potential and versatility.
It remains to be seen if the Hammers will one day regret letting him go, but the fact that both the Blues and Spurs wanted him speaks volume.
Apart from being able to play across the backline, Okuwa can also comfortably play in central midfield and as a defensive midfielder, and such talent could see him become a Tottenham star in the future.
Despite the many young hopefuls in the Tottenham Academy, only the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Andros Townsend, Jake Livermore, Tommy Carrol, Ryan Mason, Nabil Bentaleb have made a name for themselves by breaking their way to the first-team in recent years, and it will interesting to see if Okuwa can follow suit.