Real Madrid 2021/22 La Liga fixtures

With the 2021/2022 La Liga betting odds on Indiana-Bet and other bookmakers favouring Real Madrid, it’s worth looking at how last season and this transfer window will have an impact on Madrid’s upcoming campaign.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were going head-to-head and stride-for-stride throughout most of the 2020/21 season, with Los Blancos eventually losing the keenly-contested title run-in by a mere two points.

Zinedine Zidane’s side managed 84 points, completing the season on an outstanding 18-game unbeaten La Liga streak.

The Frenchman left the Spanish capital in the wake of a trophyless campaign, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane following in his footsteps soon after.

Madrid brought Carlo Ancelotti back to the helm in the summer as part of their bid to reclaim domestic supremacy in 2021/22.

The Italian’s second stint with Los Merengues will start on August 14 when the 13-time European champions take on Deportivo Alaves in their La Liga curtain-raiser.

Interestingly, Madrid will play away from home in the opening three matchdays of the season.

When will Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu?

Los Blancos specifically requested to play the inaugural three league matches on the road to buy more time to prepare the iconic Santiago Bernabeu for the return of the fans.

Madrid’s first game at their famous home venue in over a year could be on September 12 against Celta Vigo.

Yet, it is still uncertain whether the Bernabeu will be ready in time to host supporters back on the first weekend after the international break.

When is El Clasico?

Arguably the most highly anticipated fixture on the La Liga football schedule will be contested at Camp Nou on October 24.

Barcelona will travel to the capital for the rematch on March 20, 2022.

Los Blancos outplayed bitter rivals in both last season’s league encounters to take their unbeaten run in La Liga H2Hs to four straight matches.

When is El Derbi Madrileño?

The first Madrid Derby of the 2021/22 season will take place at the Bernabeu.

It has been five years since Real last suffered a home league loss to Atletico Madrid, winning the last two in a row by an aggregate score of 3-0.

Los Merengues will have the opportunity to extend their six-game unbeaten La Liga run at the Wanda Metropolitano in early May 2022.

Other Important Dates

Real’s first challenging task in the upcoming season will take place at the Estadio de Mestalla in mid-September.

Madrid will be desperate to erase the traumatic memories of last season’s embarrassing 4-1 league defeat to Valencia at this venue.

Later in September, Ancelotti’s side will entertain reigning Europa League holders Villarreal at the Bernabeu.

Los Merengues will play host to Sevilla in late November, with the reverse fixture scheduled for mid-April 2022.

Read: Real Madrid 2021/22 La Liga Preview: Ancelotti aiming to build a new dynasty.