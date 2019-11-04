Rangers winger Ryan Kent comments on his fitness

Glasgow Rangers winger Ryan Kent has struggled with his fitness since he made the permanent switch to the Ibrox club from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
Kent joined the Gers last season on loan where he made a strong impact for Steven Gerrard’s side. The 22-year-old completed a permanent move to Ibrox during the summer with Rangers paying £7 million for his signature.
The former Liverpool winger picked up a hamstring injury on his debut in September. He started against Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final clash on Sunday and played till the 66th minute before being replaced by Joe Aribo.
Kent also played in the Europa League draw with Porto last month. He has suggested that he is not fully fit at the moment, and thus playing two games in a week is a struggle for him right now.
He told Evening Express: “I am not yet (back to best). I would probably say I am around 85 per cent at the moment. I am still struggling to do two games in one week on top of training sessions as well.
“Once I get a run of games under my belt, and get into the swing again, I will probably be seeing better performances but right now my focus is just on maintaining fitness. I can’t really afford to have another injury like that.”
Rangers will face Porto in the Europa League clash on Thursday, and Kent is unlikely to play the game.
Steven Gerrard knows that he needs to take care of Kent’s fitness, and another major injury could be a huge disaster for both the player and the club.