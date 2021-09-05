Rangers fans react to Nathan Patterson’s display for Scotland

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson put on a splendid display for Scotland last night against Moldova and the 19-year-old’s performance has attracted a lot of praise on social media.
The young full-back is rated highly at the Scottish club and he showed his tremendous potential for his country last night.
Patterson was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window with Everton keen on signing him.
However, Rangers did well to hold onto him and it could prove to be a superb decision in the long run.
The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player for club and country and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth the season.
Club captain James Tavernier has done a good job in the right-back role but Steven Gerrard will have to find a way to accommodate the highly talented 19-year-old in his starting line-up soon.
A player of his calibre needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and achieve his potential.
Some of the Rangers fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 19-year-old’s performance for his country last night and here is what they had to say.
