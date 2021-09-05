Rangers fans react to Nathan Patterson’s display for Scotland

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson put on a splendid display for Scotland last night against Moldova and the 19-year-old’s performance has attracted a lot of praise on social media.

The young full-back is rated highly at the Scottish club and he showed his tremendous potential for his country last night.

Patterson was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window with Everton keen on signing him.

However, Rangers did well to hold onto him and it could prove to be a superb decision in the long run.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player for club and country and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth the season.

Club captain James Tavernier has done a good job in the right-back role but Steven Gerrard will have to find a way to accommodate the highly talented 19-year-old in his starting line-up soon.

A player of his calibre needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and achieve his potential.

Some of the Rangers fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 19-year-old’s performance for his country last night and here is what they had to say.

Nathan Patterson appreciation tweet 👏 pic.twitter.com/FCo7jasmlr — Arran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LFCArran) September 4, 2021

I need to see Nathan Patterson as a regular in this Rangers team moving forward. Love Tav but need to find a new role for him in the starting XI — Ross (@Longshanks1990) September 4, 2021

What a performance from Nathan Patterson tonight! 👏 pic.twitter.com/mBXpBOvrFz — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) September 4, 2021

Nathan Patterson 👌 — Heart & Hand Podcast (@ibroxrocks) September 4, 2021

Billy Gilmour & Nathan Patterson are gonna go on to be massive parts of Scotland’s future teams, 2 products of our youth academy. It would be great if the club keeps producing & nurturing the talent like that, & tieing them down on long term contracts, cos they’re class prospects — Davie Kerr (@weluvyourangers) September 4, 2021

Wonderful by Nathan Patterson as Scotland take the lead Brilliant young man 👏🏻 — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) September 4, 2021

All Nathan Patterson. Geez that then off to the races pic.twitter.com/LMjuv5WATT — Pena_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) September 4, 2021

Read: Solskjaer believes Premier League ace can influence the title race as much as Ronaldo.