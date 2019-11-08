Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Connor Goldson display vs Porto

Rangers fans react to Connor Goldson display vs Porto

8 November, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers earned a brilliant 2-0 win against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday at Ibrox and surged closer to the Europa League knockout stages.

After a stalemate first-half, two goals within four minutes in the second half from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis pulled the tie in Rangers’ favour.

There were so many good performers during the game. The likes of Morelos, Davis, and Kamara were superb against the Euro giants, but many Rangers fans are drooling over the performance of Connor Goldson who was immense on the night.

He won four ariel duels, made eight clearances, and attempted 13 balls during the game. The 26-year-old was an absolute rock at the back, and the Rangers fans couldn’t help but shower praise on him on Twitter.

It is a crucial win for the Ibrox club as Rangers now sit joint top of Group G alongside Young Boys of Switzerland with two games remaining, while Porto and Feyenoord are three points behind.

The victory also shows how far Rangers have progressed under Steven Gerrard, who has only lost three times – and never at Ibrox – across 26 matches in continental competitions.

