Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic display vs Livingston

11 November, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers remain level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after the Ibrox club won 2-0 against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Both Rangers and Celtic are on same points after 12 games, but the Gers will go into the international break second in the table on goal difference.

Rangers enjoyed a lion share of possession and took the lead in the 32nd minute through Joe Aribo. Alfredo Morelos added another in the second half as the visitors earned all three points.

While the likes of Aribo and Morelos took the limelight, many Rangers fans took to social networking site Twitter to shower praise on Borna Barisic, who was simply brilliant against Livingston.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form in recent games, and has even earned rave reviews from his manager. Once again he impressed the Gers fans with his commanding display at the back.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Rangers enjoyed 60% of possession, attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep four on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

