Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic display vs Livingston

Glasgow Rangers remain level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after the Ibrox club won 2-0 against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Both Rangers and Celtic are on same points after 12 games, but the Gers will go into the international break second in the table on goal difference.
Rangers enjoyed a lion share of possession and took the lead in the 32nd minute through Joe Aribo. Alfredo Morelos added another in the second half as the visitors earned all three points.
While the likes of Aribo and Morelos took the limelight, many Rangers fans took to social networking site Twitter to shower praise on Borna Barisic, who was simply brilliant against Livingston.
The 27-year-old has been in excellent form in recent games, and has even earned rave reviews from his manager. Once again he impressed the Gers fans with his commanding display at the back.
Great result at a supposedly tough venue, bossed it from the start
Individually Barisic & Helander very strong, defensively all 4 very comfortable. Kamara looked more like it & obviously Alfie is Alfie
Brilliant for youngsters to beat that lot 5-0 also
Good day indeed
🔴⚪️🔵
— Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) November 10, 2019
How good did Barisic look yesterday, hes took his game to a new level but the thing about him is you can see hes getting better and better.
— Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) November 11, 2019
Barisic is turning into a left back of the highest quality
— Craig Smith (@csljm84) November 10, 2019
Barisic gets better every week man absolute class today 👏🏼
— Lorn (@_lornthomson_) November 10, 2019
Barisic gone from being much maligned by most of us to having stands of Rangers fans singing his name and his own song at him. Superb 🙌🏻
— Kirsten (@kirsten93_) November 10, 2019
Over the course of the 90 minutes, Rangers enjoyed 60% of possession, attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep four on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.