Premier League: Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United make the trip to the Midlands for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils started their season in fine form with a 5-1 thumping of Leeds United, but struggled at Southampton last week.

They settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw at St Mary’s and could have easily lost the game if not for David de Gea’s saves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a strong reply from his players, but it won’t be easy against Wolves on the road.

The games between the clubs have been closely fought in recent years, with the largest winning margin being just one.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

De Gea has been under pressure recently, but he has proved a point with key saves. He is widely expected to start in goal.

The backline could see a solitary change with Raphael Varane making his United debut in central defence ahead of Victor Lindelof.

Harry Maguire had a disappointing outing at St Mary’s, and he nearly gifted the Saints with the winner if not for De Gea’s strong save.

Despite this, Maguire is considered the leader of the side. The England international should keep his place ahead of Lindelof in the XI.

With Scott McTominay injured, Solskjaer won’t be able to play his preferred midfield duo.

Nemanja Matic was slow with his decision-making last week. Fred was equally disappointing with an own goal that cost United dearly.

Solskjaer may consider dropping one of the holding midfielders, which may open up a spot for Donny van de Beek in the centre of the park.

Anthony Martial had a poor outing leading the line, and he is likely to drop to the bench.

This could see Mason Greenwood starting ahead of Edinson Cavani once more. The club graduate has scored in both league games.

Behind him, it could be an automatic choice with Paul Pogba on the left flank while Bruno Fernandes is expected to start in the number 10 role.

After successive substitute appearances, Jadon Sancho could finally get the chance to impress from the starting line-up. He looks set to feature on the right-wing.

