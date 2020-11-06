Premier League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Chelsea host Sheffield United tomorrow and will hope to keep a sixth consecutive clean sheet across all competitions and also pick up their fourth Premier League victory of 2020-21.

The Blues have lost once and drawn thrice in their opening seven games of the campaign, and they will fancy their chances of securing all three points against a side that have lost six league games and drawn once thus far.





The Blades have had a woeful start to the season after last term’s impressive campaign, and leaving Stamford Bridge with a point tomorrow will be a great result for them.

Chelsea are brimming with confidence after last week’s win at Burnley and mid-week’s win over Rennes in the Champions League, and they are huge favourites ahead of Sheffield’s visit.

TEAM NEWS

Manager Frank Lampard will be without Christian Pulisic who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain.

The American attacking midfielder picked up the knock during the warm-up ahead of last week’s 3-0 win at Burnley, but Chelsea had hoped he would make a swift return for tomorrow’s game.

The Stamford Bridge outfit remains without Billy Gilmour who’s nearing full fitness from a knee injury, while Kai Havertz remains in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Rennes game and isn’t set to return until after the international break.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is back from a shoulder injury and will now provide cover for Edouard Mendy.

Chris Wilder’s men will be without Ethan Ampadu who is unable to face his parent club, and John Fleck and Lys Mousset are not expected to return until after the international break despite being back training out on the grass.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Chelsea XI

4-2-3-1

Mendy

Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell

Kante, Jorginho,

Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Abraham

Predicted Sheffield United XI

3-5-2

Ramsdale

Basham, Egan, Stevens

Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe

Brewsters, McBurnie