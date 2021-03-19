Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Brighton

Newcastle United take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League tomorrow, and the Magpies are under pressure to pick up all three points.

Steve Bruce’s team have failed to win their last five league matches and are in danger of losing their top-flight status.





The Magpies have failed to score in six of their last eight away league games and are missing key attackers like Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin for this fixture.

The visitors will need a bit of luck the score against a well-organised Brighton defence, especially without their top forwards.

Brighton have an impressive record against Newcastle, keeping a clean sheet in six of their last seven matches against the Magpies in all competitions.

The home side will be hoping for another shut-out given how poor Newcastle have been in attack recently.

Bruce will also be without defender Fabian Schar who is injured, but Miguel Almiron has a chance of returning to action, and it will be a huge boost if he is declared fit to play.

🎙 Steve Bruce speaks to the media ahead of #BHANEW. "We still think the international break is the right time for Callum Wilson. He's well into his rehabilitation and the same goes for Miguel Almirón. We'll see how he is. Miguel's got a chance [for tomorrow] – we'll see." pic.twitter.com/WmLkEPGTx0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 19, 2021

SB on Fabian Schär: "He's still recovering. He had an operation on his knee and he's five or six weeks in. He's progressing nicely and everything is in place but it's still too early for him." pic.twitter.com/InXR9oF2nB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 19, 2021

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Hayden, Joelinton, Murphy, Gayle.

Ryan Fraser is expected to make way for 26-year-old Jacob Murphy after failing to impress against Aston Villa last time out.

SB on Jacob Murphy: "I thought he was very, very bright when he came on [against Villa]. We like Jacob, he trains well every day and gives us a different option with his pace and directness. He had an impact last week which is what we're looking for." pic.twitter.com/WHxXha5qsx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 19, 2021

