Andros Townsend says a takeover could turn Newcastle into the biggest club in the Premier League

Former Newcastle United winger and Andros Townsend has claimed that the Magpies could turn into the biggest club in the Premier League if they get a takeover.

According to Townsend, Newcastle have an excellent stadium and a massive fanbase. They are in need of major investment now and it will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley can secure a takeover in the coming months.





The 29-year-old winger claims that the Magpies must do everything in their power to stay in the top flight this season.

He said (via Chronicle): “The biggest club in the Premier League, they could be.

“If not, even more than that because they’ve got the stadium, the pitch is massive – it’s incredible. They’ve got the fanbase, the stadium is in the city centre.

“It’s all set up for them to be a massive club but unfortunately, at the minute, they’re not quite getting it right on the pitch. It’s even more sad because of how well the club is set up.

“For me, if they can stay in the Premier League this year, I’m sure things will start to turn around for them in the future. But first and foremost, they need to try and stay in the Premier League this year.”

The Magpies were heavily linked with a Saudi Arabian consortium at the start of the season but the takeover did not materialise.

Newcastle were linked with several high profile players as well and Mike Ashley was apparently prepared to sell the club in the summer.

The Magpies have not been competitive in the Premier League for a long time and they are in desperate need of an ownership change.

Ashley has been heavily criticised for his lack of ambition and his managerial appointments over the years and the fans are thought to be frustrated with his mismanagement of the club.

Newcastle are in a precarious position this season and they are battling for survival in the Premier League. They are currently just one point above the drop zone and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Premier League safety in the coming weeks.

