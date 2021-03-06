Predicted Manchester United starting line-up vs Manchester City

Manchester United are scheduled to face arch-rivals Manchester City on the road in tomorrow’s Premier League meeting.

The Red Devils have lost momentum recently with three successive 0-0 draws with two of those coming in the top-flight against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.





They are now a staggering 14 points behind leaders City, who are on a stunning 21-match winning run across all competitions.

In reality, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are no longer in title contention, but they will be determined to put an end to the Cityzens’ winning streak.

They have beaten their fierce rivals in two of the previous three Manchester derbies in the league (one draw), and will be aiming for another strong result.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea is unavailable for the game, having recently returned to Spain for the birth of his first child.

This should see Dean Henderson keep his place in goal for the second game running.

The 23-year-old made a splendid late save at Palace last weekend to earn a point for the Red Devils.

The backline should remain identical from the goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are certainties in the full-back positions.

Eric Bailly is likely to continue as Harry Maguire’s central defensive partner with Victor Lindelof struggling once again with a nagging back problem.

In the centre of the park., a solitary change should be on the cards. Nemanja Matic is likely to make way for the return of Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international has impressed alongside Fred for most of the season and Solskjaer should go with a settled combination in midfield for the derby.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes will keep his place in the number 10 position and there are no doubts over his inclusion.

Both Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were ineffective against Palace and one of them could be dropped to the bench.

It is most likely to be Greenwood. He should vacate for Daniel James to feature on the right wing with Rashford on the opposite flank.

Anthony Martial has not been in the best of form this term and it appears that he has yet to overcome a knee injury. Edinson Cavani should lead the line once again.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.