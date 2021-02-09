Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs West Ham United

Manchester United are scheduled to host West Ham United in tonight’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

The Red Devils have made it to the last eight of the cup competition in the past seven seasons and they will be aiming to extend the run by beating the Hammers.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may consider making some changes to the starting XI, considering the club have five games in different competitions over the next 18 days.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Dean Henderson has the Red Devils’ cup goalkeeper and he is likely to replace David de Gea, who had a poor showing against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

Henderson can boost his starting prospects in the league with a solid performance against the Hammers.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are likely to continue in the central defence.

Solskjaer said that he may consider resting Maguire, but that may not be the case with Eric Bailly out injured while Axel Tuanzebe has not been in the best of form.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back, but we are fancying Alex Telles to swap places with Luke Shaw on the opposite end.

With Paul Pogba ruled out with a thigh injury, a change is expected in the midfield. Fred had an average showing against the Toffees and that could open up a spot for Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman has played under 1000 minutes of first-team football since his summer move from Ajax. He may get the chance to prove himself alongside Scott McTominay.

Further forward, a solitary change could be on the cards. Edinson Cavani may make way for Anthony Martial to lead the line and make his 250th appearance for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute last weekend. Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford should feature behind him in the attack.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Stats from Transfermarkt.com