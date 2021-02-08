Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update ahead of the club’s FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham United tomorrow.

The Red Devils have recently lost momentum in the league with just one win from four games, but they will be eager to make progress to the last eight of the cup competition.





Ahead of the game, Solskjaer has provided an update to MUTV where he has revealed that as many as three players will miss the Hammers clash.

Pogba suffered a thigh problem during the first half of the 3-3 Premier League draw against Everton last weekend and he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” he was quoted as saying by the club’s official website earlier today.

“He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has revealed that Eric Bailly appears set to be ruled out as he has yet to completely recover from a reported shin injury after a minor car accident.

Aside from the duo, Phil Jones continues to remain out of contention as he is still in rehabilitation following knee surgery last year.

“Eric is getting better – he’s still not available for the Cup game tomorrow we don’t think,” he added.

“He’s been out on the grass and training and we’ll make a decision tomorrow. I don’t think he’ll be involved.”

“Everyone [else] is available and trained this morning, apart from Phil [Jones] who’s still out.”

SL view:

Pogba has been one of United’s best-performing players since December, scoring three key goals including the winners at Fulham and Burnley.

He was offered a much-needed breather against Southampton, but it was unfortunate that he picked up an injury in the following game against Everton.

In his absence, Fred and Scott McTominay are likely to be the regular choices in central midfield with Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek providing back-up.

Meanwhile, Bailly has been consistent in the central defence whenever offered the chance and he started five of the six league games before he suffered the setback.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were far from impressive in the 3-3 draw against the Toffees and Bailly may return into the starting XI once he returns to full fitness.

