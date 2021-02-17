Predicted Manchester United Line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Real Sociedad, Bailly and Greenwood start

Manchester United make the trip to the Juventus Stadium in Turin for the first-leg of the Europa League round of 32 tie against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils have a poor record against Spanish opposition over the past few years and they are winless in the last nine encounters (three draws and six defeats).





They have the chance to end the dismal record on Thursday night but will need to step up with their performance after managing just two wins in the previous six games.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

United’s back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been a regular in the cup competitions for United but he was handed just a solitary appearance in the Champions League group stage. We anticipate David de Gea will keep his place in goal.

In the backline, there could be a solitary change from the 1-1 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Victor Lindelof had a disappointing outing at The Hawthorns and he may be replaced by Eric Bailly who is now fully fit after his shin injury.

Scott McTominay is carrying a knock and is deemed doubtful to face Sociedad. This may open up the chance for Nemanja Matic to partner Fred in the centre of the park. Paul Pogba (thigh) and Donny van de Beek (muscle) have been ruled out for the clash.

In the attack, Juan Mata may get a rare opportunity on the right wing with Mason Greenwood potentially leading the line. Edinson Cavani is out injured with a muscle concern while Anthony Martial is doubtful ahead of the game.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford should return to his customary left wing position where he is normally at his best. Bruno Fernandes is almost a guaranteed starter from the number 10 role.

Predicted Manchester United Line-up (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood.

