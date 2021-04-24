Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Leeds United

Manchester United make the trip to Elland Road for Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off against Leeds United.

The Red Devils are in the driving seat to finish in the top four. They are second in the standings with an 11-point lead over fifth-placed West Ham United.

They can put themselves on the cusp of Champions League qualification if they beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side on the road tomorrow.

The reverse meeting at Old Trafford saw them win by a comfortable 6-2 scoreline. Scott McTominay starred with a brace scored within the first three minutes.

A victory would act as ideal preparation for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Roma on Thursday night.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Dean Henderson has emerged as the first-choice goalkeeper for the league games since March. He is likely to retain his role between the sticks. David de Gea could feature in the midweek game against Roma.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not experiment with his backline with a top-four spot yet to be assured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will most likely make up the defence.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been the regular pairing in midfield this term. With Paul Pogba excelling from left wing lately, the duo are likely to keep their places in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes is an automatic choice for United in the number 10 role ahead of Donny van de Beek.

Mason Greenwood has been in exceptional form recently after a tough few months, registering five goals and one assist from just six games.

He is likely to feature on the right wing with Pogba on the opposite flank.

Anthony Martial continues to remain sidelined with a knee injury. Marcus Rashford led the line last weekend, but he could be out for this game.

He has been carrying a nagging foot problem, and Solskjaer recently said he had not trained with the first team.

This could pave the way for Edinson Cavani to start up front. The Uruguayan has got over his injury troubles, bagging three goals in his last three appearances.

He didn’t feel ready to start against Burnley but should be fit to play the entire game tomorrow.

How Manchester United could line up against Leeds United



Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United handed boost in signing this £70m-rated defender.