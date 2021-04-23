Manchester United handed boost in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Raphael Varane with the Real Madrid defender said to prefer a move to the Premier League this summer, AS reports.

The France international has been with Los Blancos for the past decade, where he has accumulated more than 350 appearances across all competitions.

He continues to remain an assured starter in the central defence when fit, but there are question marks regarding his future beyond the current campaign.

His current deal with Los Blancos expires in just over 14 months, and he has yet to be convinced to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract.

Varane’s wage demands are acting as the stumbling block, and it is reported that he could be open to a fresh challenge.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and United have regularly been linked with his services, but the defender wants to move to the Premier League.

Sportslens view:

United have been fancied to sign a new centre-back this summer, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting a new partner for Harry Maguire.

It has been suggested that Solskjaer prefers a left-footed option, but he would be tempted by the prospect of landing a world-class player of Varane’s calibre.

At 27, Varane is at the prime of his career, and he would be a quality addition with his strong concentration skills and passing abilities.

As things stand, Varane will enter the final year of his contract this summer, but Los Blancos are reportedly said to value him at £70 million.

Should Los Blancos put him up for sale, United need to act quickly to land his signature, given there could face strong competition from Chelsea.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly aiming to reinforce the central defence and has his sights on landing the 2018 World Cup winner.

