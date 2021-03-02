Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City will be aiming to extend their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings when they entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

The Cityzens recently registered a 2-1 triumph over West Ham United at home and they are now on a stunning 20-match winning streak across all competitions.





The club already have an unassailable lead over arch-rivals Manchester United and could go 15 points clear at the top of the table before the Red Devils are in midweek action.

While there is a Manchester derby around the corner, Pep Guardiola may still welcome the likes of Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and Rodrigo back to the line-up for the Wolves game.

Wolves have proved a tricky opposition for the Cityzens and they have beaten them in two of the previous three league meetings. Hence, it may not be a straightforward contest.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson is expected to start between the sticks.

The Brazilian was denied a clean sheet last weekend as the Hammers became the first side to score against him at home from open play since September.

He is still leading the Golden Glove race with 15 clean sheets, two ahead of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Cancelo is likely to return to the starting line-up and may replace Kyle Walker in the right-back spot.

Ruben Dias and John Stones have excelled together in the central defence, but one of them could be rested.

Stones has been the more regular over the past few months and he may make way for Aymeric Laporte to start.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to continue at left-back ahead of Benjamin Mendy, who has been an unused substitute in the league this year.

It should be a straight swap in the holding midfield role with Fernandinho being replaced by Rodrigo.

Ilkay Gundogan may be given a breather and that is likely to open up a spot for Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese has been in fine form lately, registering two goals and two assists in his last three appearances.

Kevin De Bruyne showed his class with a sumptuous long-ball which led to the Cityzens opening the scoring against the Hammers.

The Belgian has started to find his groove after returning from injury and Guardiola may persist with him in a three-man midfield.

Further forward, there could be an overhaul with Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez dropping to the bench.

Raheem Sterling is likely to start on the left wing with Phil Foden on the opposite flank ahead of Mahrez.

Mahrez has bagged a goal or an assist in each of the last three league games, but he could be given a break as part of the rotation.

Up front, Gabriel Jesus should lead the line ahead of Sergio Aguero, who made only his fourth start of the campaign last weekend.

Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.