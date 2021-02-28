Manchester City fans react to Kevin De Bruyne’s display vs West Ham United

By
Sri Aswin
A selection of Manchester City fans heaped praise on Kevin De Bruyne for his wonderful assist in the 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United yesterday.

The Belgian had only recently returned following a hamstring injury lay-off and he showed his quality against the Hammers by creating the first goal for his side.


The Cityzens broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through a Ruben Dias header. De Bruyne assisted the goal with a stunning 35-yard pass with his weaker left foot.

With the scoring contribution, the 29-year-old entered the league’s record books as he became the 10th-best assister in the competition’s history.

He has bagged 77 assists from only 175 appearances and looks on course to become the fastest to 100 assists by a huge margin of games.

The Cityzens were playing exceptionally well in the absence of De Bruyne but they were reminded of his class after his stunning long-ball yesterday.

The Hammers went level before the break through Michail Antonio but the Cityzens reclaimed the lead through John Stones’ first-time shot in the 68th minute.

That was sufficient to hand them a 20th-straight victory across all competitions and they are now 13 points clear at the top of the league standings.

Here is how some of the club’s faithful reacted to De Bruyne’s performance.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com