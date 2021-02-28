Manchester City fans react to Kevin De Bruyne’s display vs West Ham United

A selection of Manchester City fans heaped praise on Kevin De Bruyne for his wonderful assist in the 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United yesterday.

The Belgian had only recently returned following a hamstring injury lay-off and he showed his quality against the Hammers by creating the first goal for his side.





The Cityzens broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through a Ruben Dias header. De Bruyne assisted the goal with a stunning 35-yard pass with his weaker left foot.

With the scoring contribution, the 29-year-old entered the league’s record books as he became the 10th-best assister in the competition’s history.

He has bagged 77 assists from only 175 appearances and looks on course to become the fastest to 100 assists by a huge margin of games.

The Cityzens were playing exceptionally well in the absence of De Bruyne but they were reminded of his class after his stunning long-ball yesterday.

The Hammers went level before the break through Michail Antonio but the Cityzens reclaimed the lead through John Stones’ first-time shot in the 68th minute.

That was sufficient to hand them a 20th-straight victory across all competitions and they are now 13 points clear at the top of the league standings.

Here is how some of the club’s faithful reacted to De Bruyne’s performance.

Kevin De Bruyne is back on top of the 20/21 assist charts and now has made it into the top 10 Premier League all time assists chart. Light work for the best, he can do better. — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) February 27, 2021

De Bruyne slander is so forced it’s hilarious. Despite being out injured and rusty, he currently has the most assists in all competitions this season out of all players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. Unreal standards — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) February 27, 2021

KDB’s pass to set up Dias was amazing 🤩 — ⁴⁷ (@BazMCFC) February 27, 2021

Perfect assist tonight. Well done 💙💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/AQ2D8BBWkv — 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘𝐙𝐄𝐍 (@LuxKuDB) February 27, 2021

Just wanna remind you guys that Kevin De Bruyne is the best Midfielder in the world.

Just a reminder 😊. pic.twitter.com/dsUdJqllff — Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) February 27, 2021

Stats from Transfermarkt.com