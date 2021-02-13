Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs West Brom

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face West Bromwich Albion on the road tomorrow.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent in the league over the past four games and they have picked up just five points during this period.





As a result, they have dropped five points behind arch-rivals Manchester City for the top spot on the table, having also played an extra game.

Their title prospects have taken a hit with the run of results and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want a strong showing from his side at the Hawthorns.

The club are going into the game on the back of a slender 1-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea had a disappointing game against Everton last weekend where he should have done better to prevent two of the three goals conceded in the 3-3 draw.

Still, the Spain international remains an undisputed starter for Solskjaer in the league and should feature ahead of Dean Henderson in goal.

The defence should be identical from the stalemate against the Toffees.

Eric Bailly has returned to training after his shin injury but Solskjaer may want to ease him into the proceedings.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire should continue in the central defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to feature in his right-back position.

Alex Telles should drop to the bench after his midweek start. He will be replaced by Luke Shaw at left-back.

Paul Pogba is still out on the sidelines with a thigh problem. Scott McTominay and Fred should continue in the central midfield positions.

The former has been in top form this term and recently bagged his seventh goal of the campaign which knocked out the Hammers from the FA Cup.

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford made their 250th United appearance against the Hammers in midweek but neither impressed.

Martial is the player who has been out of the starting line-up in recent league games and it could be a similar case this weekend.

Mason Greenwood and Rashford are likely to take up the right and left wing positions respectively.

Bruno Fernandes should replace Donny van de Beek in the number 10 spot with Edinson Cavani leading the line once more.

The Uruguay international squandered two clear-cut chances against Arsenal but other than that, he has been in good scoring form.

He has registered three goals in his previous five league games.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Stats from Transfermarkt.com