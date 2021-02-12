Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms injury boost for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a positive injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent with their performances over the past few weeks, winning just two of the previous five games in all competitions.





Ahead of the Baggies clash, Solskjaer provided positive news on the injury front by confirming that Eric Bailly has returned to training following a shin problem.

However, the Norwegian added that neither Paul Pogba (thigh) or Phil Jones (rehabilitation after knee surgery) will be available to face Sam Allardyce’s side on the road.

“We’ve had a rare opportunity to do a bit of training and recovery – Paul [Pogba] is out, but Eric has been training, which is a boost to us,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“Eric is available. He has trained for a couple of days so he’ll be available for selection. So that’s a positive. Apart from that, no-one else is back.”

SL view:

The central defensive partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire struggled against Everton where they conceded three goals from as many shots on target.

Bailly was a regular alongside Maguire and he started five of the club’s six league games before suffering an untimely injury setback.

The Ivorian has looked more assured than Lindelof with his positioning and could replace the Swede on Sunday, suppose he is deemed fit to play the 90 minutes.

The Red Devils are already five points behind Manchester City for the top position and have played a game more than their cross-town rivals.

There is no room for more errors if they want to keep up the pressure on the Cityzens, who recently broke another record in English football.

Pep Guardiola’s side became the first English side to win 15 successive games in all competitions, surpassing the previous feat jointly held by Arsenal and Preston North End.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com