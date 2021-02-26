Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Sheffield United

Liverpool travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

The Reds have lost their last four Premier League games and the fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.





Their recent form has seen Liverpool drop down to sixth in the league table and they must start to put together a winning run.

Missing out on Champions League qualification could prove to be financially catastrophic for the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to turn things around.

The Reds have been dealt another cruel injury blow ahead of their trip to Sheffield United with captain Jordan Henderson sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The midfielder picked up an injury against Everton and he has now undergone groin surgery.

Liverpool have an impressive head-to-head record against Sheffield United, winning their last four meetings.

Along with Henderson, Klopp will be without Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Fabinho, Diogo Jota and James Milner have recovered from their respective injuries but are not match fit.

Klopp is likely to make one change to the side that was beaten by Everton, with Nat Phillips expected to replace Henderson in central defence.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

