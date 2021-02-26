Liverpool Injury News: Jordan Henderson sidelined for six to eight weeks

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been sidelined for up to eight weeks following surgery on his groin injury.

The midfielder picked up the injury against Everton and the news will come as a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp and the fans.


The Reds have been plagued with injury problems this season. They have already lost three of their first-choice centre backs to season-ending injuries and Klopp has had to field the likes of Henderson and Fabinho as his defenders.

Fabinho is currently recovering from his injury and now Henderson has been ruled out for a couple of months.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points adrift of the top four and in danger of missing out on European qualification.

Liverpool will now have to face RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 without their captain.

Although they have Diogo Jota coming back from injury, Henderson’s leadership and versatility will be a massive miss for the reigning Premier League champions.

Henderson has played multiple roles for his side this season and his absence is sure to be felt.

