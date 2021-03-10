Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs RB Leipzig

Liverpool host RB Leipzig in the Champions League knockout round later tonight.

The Reds managed to win the first leg 2-0 away from home and they will be hoping to get the job done in the second leg now.





Liverpool have been in abysmal form having lost four of the last six matches in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp will be under pressure to guide his team into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

A win here would give them some much-needed relief and confidence heading into the remainder of the season.

Despite their problems in the league, the Reds have been quite impressive in the European competition and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and grind out a positive result against the German outfit.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Champions League matches and they will fancy their chances against a defensively vulnerable RB Leipzig side that has conceded at least two goals in their last three Champions League matches.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino because of injuries.

The likes of Ozan Kabak and Fabinho are back in training and they are expected to start here.

Ozan Kabak back in training at Kirkby today. No sign of Roberto Firmino. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 9, 2021

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Trent, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Mane

Naby Keita, James Milner, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to drop back into the bench after starting against Fulham.

27-year-old defensive midfielder Fabinho should return to the side alongside Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Ozan Kabak.