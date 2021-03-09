Champions League 2020/21: Round of 16 Results & UCL Highlights

The Champions League has reached the knockout stage, and the round of 16 features some exciting UCL fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Champions League highlights as the second-leg games are played.





Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-2 draw against Sevilla to complete a 5-4 aggregate success.

Porto knocked Juventus out of the competition after extra-time, with a 3-2 defeat enough to send them through to the last eight on away goals.

Liverpool are in good shape to progress to the quarter-finals on Wednesday, with the Reds leading 2-0 against RB Leipzig.

However, the Premier League club could be without Roberto Firmino due to a knee problem.

Barcelona have a mountain to climb in their tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 outfit 4-1 ahead after the first leg.

Neymar definitely misses out for PSG, while Jordi Alba is doubtful for Barca.

The remaining quartet of second-leg matches will be staged next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Champions League Round of 16 Second-Leg Results

Tuesday, March 9

Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4, Porto win on away goals)

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla (5-4)

Wednesday, March 10

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona (4-1)

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig (2-0)

Tuesday, March 16

Real Madrid vs Atalanta (1-0)

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach (2-0)

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs Lazio (4-1)

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid (1-0)

Champions League Highlights

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono celebrated saving Erling Haaland's first penalty, but VAR ordered a re-take… Erling Haaland took that personally ☠️#UCL pic.twitter.com/oWKarX2OpA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2021

Champions League News

