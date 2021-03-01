Peter Crouch comments on Rangers chances of winning the Europa League

Rangers are potentially a few wins away from winning the Scottish Premiership after an unbeaten run in the campaign.

Steven Gerrard’s men have won 26 games and drawn four times in 30 league fixtures this term, with 15 points between them and second-placed Celtic – who have played a game more.





Rangers are also looking to go far in the Europa League after securing a berth in the last-16 following a 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp in the round of 32.

The Light Blues will face Czech giants Slavia Prague in their bid to make it to the quarter-finals, and former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has commented on their chances of going far in the competition.

“The Europa League looks more winnable for our teams and I wouldn’t discount Steven Gerrard taking Rangers deep into the competition, either — but, again, don’t get carried away,” Crouch told Sportsmail.

“I was very impressed by Slavia Prague, who looked a proper team in beating Leicester. There is quality everywhere.”

Prague handed Brendan Rodgers’ side a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium after a goalless draw at home, and Rangers will have to be on top of their game to book a place in the next round.

The Czech outfit are also top of their league after 17 wins and four draws in 21 games, and they will definitely give the Ibrox outfit a run for their money.

Rangers will fancy their chances of going far if they advance to the quarter-finals, and not many teams would love to play them right now.

They are not favourites to win the Europa League, but Gerrard and his boys will be dreaming of shocking everyone by going all the way.

